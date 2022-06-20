Benefits of robotic surgery

Dr. Christopher Taglia to lecture at Lompoc Valley Medical Center

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

General and Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Christopher Taglia stands with a da Vinci robot-assisted surgical system, also shown below, at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center on Friday.

Robotic surgery has important advantages.

That’s according to Dr. Christopher Taglia, who will present the lecture, “Robotic Surgery: Is It The Future?” at 6 p.m. June 29 in the Oceans Seven Cafe at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Taglia’s two-hour talk is part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s Community Lecture series.

The speaker talked to the News-Press about the differences between conventional and robotic surgeries.

“When we do a minimally invasive survey, normally an assistant holds a camera and uses instruments to retract and expose an operative site,” Dr. Taglia said. “The surgeon holds long instruments that are inserted into the incision.

NORA WALLACE PHOTOS

“In robotic surgery, the instruments and cameras are inserted and connected to a robot,” he explained. “The surgeon controls everything sitting down at the consul.”

“The vision is superior,” Dr. Taglia said. “Robotic surgery allows for three-dimensional and high definition views as opposed to two-dimensional. It’s almost like we have our hands in there. The instruments can rotate 360 degrees, for improved dexterity and vision.”

Another advantage of robotic surgery is that it only requires the surgeon to complete the surgery, freeing up hospital staff to assist with other surgeries or in other areas where staff is needed.

For the past year, an Intuitive da Vinci XI Single Console Robotic System has been in use at the hospital for a variety of surgical procedures, including hernia repair, bariatric (weight loss) procedures, colon cancer, gallbladder and more. Since its inception, the da Vinci has been used at LVMC for almost 150 surgeries and procedures.

Robotic surgery is performed by Dr. Christopher Taglia using the da Vinci surgical system, shown below.

“The downside is that it can be expensive to get the robot. It costs $2 million, which can be challenging for healthcare facilities,” Dr. Taglia said.

“But once the investment is made, the cost evens out after that,” he explained. “Surgeries are less labor intensive, quicker and more efficient.”

But even in the presence of robotics surgery, conventional surgery skills remain important, Dr. Taglia said. “Anytime we add new technology, we become somewhat reliant on it. When things go wrong, you still have to know how to do traditional surgery.”

At his June 29 talk, Dr. Taglia will discuss the following: applications of robot-assisted surgery, potential benefits of surgical technology, predicted changes in robotic surgery and videos depicting the technology in use.

And he’s certain about the answer to the title of his lecture, “Robotic Surgery: Is It the Future?”

“I think that this technology is not going away,” Dr. Taglia said. “It is only going to improve and become more of an excellent resource for surgeons and help us provide excellent care of patients. Personally I have noticed I can perform more precise surgeries. Patients have less pain and better outcomes.

“It will be very interesting to see what happens when new robotics are approved by the FDA, and there is competition,” Dr. Taglia said. “I’m really glad that our hospital was able to make this investment. In 2019, there was a long debate about investment, and we got the robot at the end of 2021.

“In seven months, I’ve done over 100 cases,” Dr. Taglia said. “My partners have done about 100 cases combined. So in total, my partners and I have done about 200 cases. We have loved working on the robot and getting our skills up.”

Those attending the June 29 lecture will be required to wear masks inside the hospital, and all visitors will be screened at the entrance. That’s due to

California Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 regulations.

For more information on the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation, see lhdfoundation.org.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com