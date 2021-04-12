Benevolent Posse donates equipment to mounted unit

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA YNEZ — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse donated new helmets to the Sheriff’s mounted enforcement unit.

The Benevolent Posse, a nonprofit which raises funds for the Sheriff’s Department, donated new riding helmets to each member of the mounted enforcement unit, a team of Sheriff’s deputies who perform law enforcement activities from horseback.

The donation of the helmets, manufactured by the Super Seer Corporation, will allow the officers to have a single helmet that can be used for routine patrol, crowd control and civil unrest situations, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“Prior to this donation, team members had two helmets, one for routine patrol use, and another for crowd control situations,” Lt. Erik Rainey, the unit’s commander, said in a statement. “The new Super Seer helmets are specially designed for Law Enforcement Equestrian Units, and serve both functions.

“We are truly grateful for the ongoing support that the Mounted Unit has received from the Posse. The entire Sheriff’s Office benefits from the Posse’s support, which in turn, allows us to improve the service we provide to our communities.”

For more information on the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse, visit their website at www.sbsheriffsposse.org.

— Mitchell White