BENNETT, Barbara Ellen

Barbara Ellen Bennett passed away on January 4, 2023; she was 74 years old. Barbara was born September 26, 1948, in Fulton, Missouri. When she was 14, she and her parents moved to Aguanga, in northeast San Diego County. She graduated from Julian Union High School as salutatorian and in 1970, she graduated magna cum laude with a degree in mathematics from California Western University on Point Loma in San Diego. She met Greg Bennett the first week of their freshman year in college and they married the day after graduation.

Barbara and Greg moved to Santa Barbara for him to attend Brooks Institute of Photography. He shared his love of photography with Barbara, who enjoyed travel and taking pictures; many, many pictures, which she often used to make into albums for the people she traveled with.

After college graduation and until retirement, Barbara worked as a computer programmer, then a software engineer, and finally a project manager. She worked at Astro Research Corporation, Raytheon, and then AT&T Government Solutions until her retirement in 2014.

Barbara enjoyed serving in many capacities at her church, and especially in volunteering with Samaritan’s Purse and putting together boxes for Operation Christmas Child. She loved reading, board and card games, and spending time with her friends.

Barbara is predeceased by her husband, Greg, and leaves behind her son, David (Christina), her brother, Ray (Karen), and her niece, Samantha (Ray) and great-nephew, Ryan.

A celebration of life was held by her family and friends.