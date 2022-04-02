Bennett champions groundwater sustainability bill

COURTESY PHOTO

Assemblymember Steve Bennett, D-Ventura

As concerns about the drought continue, Assemblymember Steve Bennett, D-Ventura, has filed legislation meant to strengthen and protect groundwater sustainability.

His AB 2201 would enact restrictions and other regulations on groundwater extraction, including the prohibition of permits for new or expanded facilities in a probationary basin unless a state board determines the area is properly managed.

It would prohibit a groundwater extraction facility in a basin designated by the Department of Water Resources subject to critical conditions of overdraft from extracting water without a valid permit with certain exceptions.

“New water wells and groundwater extractions are being approved without adequate analysis of their impact on the drinking water of disadvantaged communities,” Assemblymember Bennett said. “Approval without that analysis can cause significant negative impacts on over-drafted water basins and disadvantaged communities’ drinking water.”

Groundwater, found in the cracks and spaces in soil, sand and rocks, is critical to California’s water supply. About 85% of Californians depend on it for at least some portion of their water supply, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

There are some communities that fully rely on groundwater for drinking water, and it’s considered to be a “critical resource” for farmers on the Central Coast, according to the think tank.

Additionally, Assemblymember Bennett’s legislation would give a groundwater sustainability agency the ability to impose a fee on an applicant for an extraction permit. The Department of Water Resources would be tasked with reviewing the effectiveness of the permitting process.

The bill is meant to strengthen the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, supporters of the legislation said.

“Given what we know about the future of our water in California and the challenges of climate change, there is no excuse for us to leave our communities in a situation where their drinking water supplies are stolen from underneath their feet,” Susana De Anda, the Community Water Center executive director, said.

The PPIC has found that many groundwater basins are not being used sustainably — meaning, withdrawal exceeds what is replenished in some areas. This overdraft can lead to sinking lands, reduced water quality and a whole host of other issues.

The think tank found more than 3,500 domestic wells dried up as water tables dropped during a recent drought.

Assemblymember Bennett’s office noted that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent executive order to protect water access was specific to the current drought. His bill, the office said, would enact a more permanent policy.

The bill has been re-referred to the Committee on Water, Parks, and Wildlife. Assemblymember Bennett sits on that committee.

The U.S. Drought Monitor labeled Santa Barbara County in the “severe drought” category as of its last update on March 31. Under this category, trees are stressed, water temperature increases, river flows decrease and reservoir levels are low with exposed banks.

Most of California is in the “severe drought” or “extreme drought” categories, with the latter being worse. Ventura County has the “severe drought” designation as well.

Assemblymember Bennett is also championing a bill that would require all new large-scale commercial construction to have rainwater capturing and recycling onsite. It would also mandate all non-residential buildings install pipes to transport recycled water.

AB 2811 was referred to the Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials Committee. email: kschallhorn@newspress.com