BENNETT, Oleta

February 27th, 1938 – September 20th, 2021

Born in Cordell, Oklahoma February 27th, 1938 to Jeff and Bertha Howard. The family moved to Inglewood, CA during WWII and after the war resided in Kingsburg, CA. Oleta graduated from Kingsburg High School in 1955 and then went on to Fresno State College. In 1958 she met Clyde Bennett who became her husband on December 4th, 1959. Oleta then quickly embraced the life of a wife and mother. As a family they moved to San Jose then to Marina and finally to their final destination, Santa Barbara in 1967. Oleta attended UCSB to finish her education with a Bachelor’s degree in Law and Society. She then took a position as a probation officer with the Santa Barbara Probation Department.

She was a loving mother, an amazing wife and continued her career in various positions including juvenile hall and youth detention camps including the Los Padres Boys Camp. Oleta finally retired in 1998 in which she spent most of her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, greatly influencing their upbringing. Oleta can be known for her amazing creative artistic skills, she was a true artist. She excelled in oil painting, charcoal, pencil and many other means of artistic expression. Oleta also was known for her quilting expertise making sure she designed and left a quilt to every grandchild and great-grandchild. She was a part of many quilting groups and painting groups in which she donated her time and skills. Her legacy of creative artistic expression will carry on through the generations of the Bennett family as she influenced them greatly. Oleta was preceded in death by her daughter Lora Kaufman (Bennett) in 2018.

She is survived by her husband Clyde Bennett, her son Mark Bennett, her daughter Lea Bennett and brother Neil Howard. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren who love her dearly.