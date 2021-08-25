Bennett part of Solvang’s State of the City address

COURTESY PHOTO

Assembly member Steve Bennett, D-Ventura, will discuss the California COVID-19 relief program and the California Comeback Plan during the Solvang State of the City Address Saturday.

SOLVANG — Assembly member Steve Bennett, D-Ventura, will discuss the state’s COVID-19 relief program and the California Comeback Plan Saturday in Solvang.

Mr. Bennett is the keynote speaker during Solvang’s State of the City address, which will start at 9 a.m. at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive.

Beforehand, people can meet at the hall at 8:15 for a meet-and-greet with Mr. Bennett. Coffee and Danish pastries by Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery will be served.

In addition to Mr. Bennett, George Leis, the president and chief operating officer of Montecito Bank & Trust, will speak about the Payroll Protection Program.

And Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford and Mayor Charlie Uhrig will discuss the city’s finances.

After the address, people can talk with local council members and other community leaders.

To attend the State of the City address, email taryn@solvangchamber.com at the Solvang Chamber of Commerce.

— Dave Mason