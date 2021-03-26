Bennett to host virtual event

Assemblymember Steve Bennett will be hosting a community coffee event next month for Santa Barbara residents.

The virtual event, titled “Community Coffee with Steve,” invites community members to grab their cup of coffee and join the assemblyman to discuss his legislative package, the Golden State Stimulus and other issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual event will allow locals to share their thoughts and learn about the various services and programs available.

The event is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. April 7. To RSVP online, visit https://lcmspubcontact.lc.ca.gov/PublicLCMS/einvite.php?dist=AD37&id=1038056&selection=Iwill+be+attending&eid=2568.

A link will be sent on April 6 for those who RSVP.

Questions can be sent to Mr. Bennett at assemblymember.bennett@assembly.ca.gov or at 805-564-1649.

— Mitchell White