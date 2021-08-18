BenSoleimani.com wins Pacific Coast Open match

DAVID LOMINSKA PHOTOS

CARPINTERIA — BenSoleimani.com defeated Farmers & Merchants Bank 12-8 Sunday in the opening match of the Pacific Coast Open.

The tournament, which marks the West Coast’s only outdoor open trophy in polo, is being played at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in Carpinteria.

The tournament will run there through Aug. 29.

The other teams are Klentner Ranch, the defending champions; Santa Clara; Antelope and Lucchese.

The Pacific Coast Open is being live streamed exclusively on Global Polo TV with the purchase of the Polo Pass at globalpolo.com.





All United States Polo Association playing and lifetime members who have paid their membership dues are receiving a free Premium Polo Pass while all USPA Social Members will receive the Polo Pass for free, once dues are paid in full. All games of the Pacific Coast Open are available with the Polo Pass or the Premium Polo Pass.

People can also watch the competition in person at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. To purchase tickets, visit sbpolo.com.

The club is hosting a happy hour after each public match with drink specials and food available for purchase at the Fieldside Grill.

To view the schedule, go to uspolo.org. To purchase a polo pass, visit globalpolo.com/products.

— Dave Mason