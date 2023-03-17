Benton to serve as county’s new chief probation officer

COURTESY PHOTO

Holly Benton

Holly Benton has been named Santa Barbara County’s new chief probation officer.

Santa Barbara County Presiding Judge Pauline Maxwell this week announced the selection of Ms. Benton.

Ms. Benton has more than 33 years of experience in probation, in both San Bernardino and Santa Barbara counties. Ms. Benton will succeed former chief probation officer Tanja Heitman, who has recently taken a new leadership position with the county effective March 20.

Ms. Benton earned her bachelor’s degree in 1989 at University of LaVerne and her master’s degree in public administration in 2012 at Cal State San Bernardino.

Since 2018, she has served as the chief deputy probation officer of Santa Barbara County, most recently in the Adult Division. Additionally, she has been in charge of the county’s Juvenile Detention.

Ms. Benton has also had experience in the Community Corrections Partnership Working Group, specifically developing the county’s Public Safety Realignment Plan.

Prior to her time with Santa Barbara County, Ms. Benton served in San Bernardino County’s Probation Department for a little under 30 years. Additionally, from 2016 to 2018, she served as an adjunct instructor at Cal State San Bernardino, teaching about domestic violence, the criminal justice system and community corrections.

Ms. Benton was selected by Superior Court judges in collaboration with Santa Barbara County. Her selection followed a nomination by the Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention Commission.

