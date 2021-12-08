BERG, Earl

January 8, 1945 – November 29, 2021

Earl, age 76, passed away from dementia complications. He was born in Wilmington, DE to Clifford and Irene Berg. After graduating, Earl entered the army and proudly served his country. He then moved to Santa Barbara, CA, where he met his wife, Jan. Earl successfully owned and operated Nelson Todd Piano Refinishing until retiring and moving to Bend, OR in 2002. Earl volunteered for Habitat for Humanity building homes. He enjoyed the Habitat gang but also continued his love for photography and the great outdoors. He was content spending time with his family the last few years.

He will be missed and always loved by his wife, Jan, sons Steven Berg, Michael Berg and wife Victoria, five grandchildren, his brother Charles and wife Dorcas, sister-in-law Judy Butler, Aunt Marion, nieces, nephews and cousins and his best friend Kia, (his yellow lab). Forever in our hearts. We love you Dad.