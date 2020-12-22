Berkshire Hathaway gets into holiday spirit

COURTESY PHOTO

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents have delivered Christmas trees to survivors of domestic violence and their children.

SANTA BARBARA — In this season of giving, employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices came through in a big way.

Last week, a group of the Santa Barbara business’ agents hand-delivered 20 Christmas trees and holiday decorations to survivors of domestic violence and their children, through the Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County organization.

Berkshire Hathaway has been a corporate partner of DVS for many years, and delivering holiday cheer has become an annual tradition.

This season, the company also awarded DVS with a generous donation of $2,150. Funds for both the Christmas trees and monetary gifts were raised from Berkshire Hathaway’s philanthropic arm, The Charitable Foundation.

The fundraising efforts were led and coordinated by Madhu Khemani.

In the past year, DVS provided 5,755 safe nights of shelter to survivors and their families. The safety and comfort of residents at DVS depend on the support of outside organizations such as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and its agents.

— Gerry Fall