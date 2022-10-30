BERMUDES, Frank John

May 5, 1944-October 6, 2022

Just eight months after the loss of his youngest son, Kevin Paul, Frank passed away peacefully at S.B. Cottage Hospital on October 6, 2022 at 78 years of age after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Frank was born at Saint Francis Hospital on May 5,1944 to Michael and Fairy Bermudes. He was named Francis after the hospital. He legally changed his name to Frank upon joining the U.S. Navy in 1963, but much to his chagrin the old-time Filipino community insisted on continuing to call him Francis.

Frank served in the U.S. Navy from 1963-1966. He was stationed on the USS Platte in the western Pacific Ocean during the Vietnam War.

Frank attended Franklin Elementary, S.B. Junior High School, S.B. High School “Once a Don always a Don” and S.B. City College. Frank enjoyed participating in the Franklin Alumni Golf Tournaments with his sons and former classmates for many years. He also enjoyed coaching both his sons in Little League and umpiring games.

Frank is best known for his stellar work ethic and customer service. Frank was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 186 for 33 years. He was sales manager for Mission Linen Supply and a route salesman for Frito Lay before retiring from Oroweat Bakery in 1999. In his retirement, Frank went to work part time for the City of Santa Barbara, working in the downtown parking kiosks where he became re-acquainted with many old friends. He also enjoyed an occasional golf game, the L.A. Dodgers, falling asleep many a night listening to Vince Scully on his transistor radio, cheering on the S.F. Forty Niners and enjoying his grandchildren’s sports events. He could be seen daily at Shoreline Park and Rancho Santa Barbara dog parks with his dogs Ruby and Jake.

Frank and his family were very proud of his 18 years of sobriety. He worked very hard to overcome his dependence on alcohol. He would not have been able to accomplish this great feat without the love and support of his family.

Frank is survived by his son, Brian Bermudes, grandchildren Kaila and Lance Bermudes, his brother Kermit (Pauline) and his former wife Barbara. He is also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews of the Felix, Schroeder, Romero, and Versola families. He was much loved by all and will be terribly missed at family gatherings where he always enjoyed barbequing his beer marinated tri tip and chicken. Frank was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Fairy Bermudes, his son Kevin and stepfather Paul.

A memorial and military salute will be held at San Roque Church, 325 Argonne Circle, Santa Barbara on Thursday, Nov 3, 2022 at 10:30. At Frank’s request, a reception will follow at the family home, 3621 San Jose Lane, Santa Barbara.

A special thanks to all the wonderful nurses and doctors at both Cottage Hospital and The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. Those wishing to honor Frank may do so by sending a donation to the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center through the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, 601 West Junipero Street, Santa Barbara,CA 93105 or online at cfsb.org.