BERMUDES, Kevin Paul

June 26, 1977-February 16, 2022

This world lost Kevin Paul Bermudes, affectionately known as “Bubba” and/or “BO” unexpectedly after a long battle with drug addiction. In November 2021, Kevin completed a drug addiction program in his new found home of San Diego. What caused him to spiral into a relapse, we will never know. We just hope and pray that Kevin has found his peace. Kevin’s addiction was a long, hard-fought battle. He was loved unconditionally and will be missed by all that knew him.

Kevin was born and raised in Santa Barbara by parents Frank Bermudes and Barbara (Schroeder) Bermudes. Kevin was a sweet, shy boy with sun kissed skin and thick straight blonde hair always looking up to his older brother Brian. He was the one who never outgrew his little boy smile and was the one who could make you laugh with just a look. Close to his brother and cousins, he grew up camping, playing sports, taking road trips to watch the Dodgers, skiing in Mammoth and most of all spending summers at Hendry’s Beach “The Pit.” He attended Adams Elementary, La Colina Jr High and San Marcos High School. Kevin loved to cook. He attended the Hotel Restaurant Management (HRC) Program at Santa Barbara City College. He always put his skills to work at family birthdays (he was the designated ice cream scooper), holidays and the annual family Viva la Fiesta Celebrations. You could always find “Bubba” behind the grill with a smile on his face. Kevin made the best Thanksgiving turkey gravy every year for his family. Besides cooking, Kevin had many other talents. He was a licensed contractor and owner of Coastline Decks & Fences since 2009. More recently he taught himself wood working and hand crafted beautiful wood bowls that he gave to family and friends to enjoy for years to come. Kevin will be remembered for his kindness and love of his family and his infectious laugh.

Kevin is survived by his parents Frank and Barbara, brother Brian, his much loved niece and nephew Kaila and Lance Bermudes. Kevin is also survived by his maternal grandmother Gloria Felix (John), Auntie Linda Romero (Clarence), Uncles, Ed Schroeder (Happy), Ken and Richie Schroeder and Kermit Bermudes (Pauline). First cousins include Richie Romero (Katy), Renee Romero, Michele Lee (Curtis), Kristin Bleecker (Jordan) and step cousins, Jennifer Washburn (Rob), Tim Cooney (Lindsey) and Kara Crisp (Kevin). Kevin was especially grateful for the support he received from his second cousin Maryellen Schroeder and his former sister-in-law Hattie Elbek as he struggled with his demons. Kevin also leaves behind his godparents, Jim and Carol Santoro and numerous extended family and friends in California, New York, and Las Vegas.

Kevin was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Edward P Schroeder, paternal grandparents, Paul and Fairy Bermudes.

Kevin was baptized, received the sacraments of First Holy Communion, Confirmation and will now have his Celebration of Life Service at San Roque Catholic Church, 325 Argonne Circle, Santa Barbara on March 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Please join us at Mulligans Cafe, 3500 McCaw Avenue, Santa Barbara immediately following the service to celebrate Kevin’s life.

For those who wish to remember Kevin, his family suggests donations be made to the Cottage Residential Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation. Memorial gifts may be made online at https://www.cottagehealth.org/donate/; or mail to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation, P.O Box 689, 400 West Pueblo Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93102-0689; or call: (805)879-8980.