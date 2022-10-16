BERONIUS, George Longan

George Longan Beronius passed away September 28th in Tucson, Arizona. Born 2/25/28 in Kansas City, grandson of George B. Longan, who was the publisher of the Kansas City Star. He is survived by his three children: George Beronius, Jr., Ann Beronius Buchin, Michel (decd), Susan Beronius Rodgers, Prentice and his wife Eleanor Park Beronius and stepson, Carl Clapham.

Private memorial services will be at a later date at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.