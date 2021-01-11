Berry hired as Lompoc utility director

COURTESY PHOTO

Charles “C.J.” Berry has been hired as Lompoc’s new utility director.

Berry, who most recently served as the manager of distribution services and maintenance operations for the Imperial Irrigation District, started in the role on Monday, Jan. 4 following a nationwide recruitment. Berry’s appointment follows the retirement of Utility Director Brad Wilkie in December 2019, and the subsequent service of Interim Utility Director George Morrow through December 2020.

The utility director oversees Lompoc utilities including water, wastewater, electricity, refuse and recycling, the Lompoc Landfill, and a broadband network with Wi-Fi connections for internet access.

Berry said he is excited to join a dedicated group of Lompoc professionals who take pride in providing excellent service to the Lompoc community, even during a trying time.

“Where there are challenges ahead for the City of Lompoc, there are opportunities for success and innovation,” Berry said in a statement. “Under the guidance of the Lompoc City Council and the leadership of the city manager, Lompoc is poised to meet these challenges head-on. I am looking forward to working with the city council and city administrators to position our utilities to enhance rate stability, foster and support a culture of safety, optimize operations, and leverage opportunities that enhance the quality of life for our community.”

Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop said of Berry, “We are pleased to welcome C.J. Berry to this important role managing our city of Lompoc utilities. His extensive experience and education, combined with his passion for public service, will be tremendous assets to Lompoc.”

Berry brings a wealth of experience to the position, having managed public utilities in Truckee and Lodi in addition to Imperial, as well as having been a utility designer and utility engineering designer in Sacramento and Washington State.

— Gerry Fall