BERRY, Keith Carlton

Keith C. Berry passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 28th, at the age of 82 surrounded by family and

loved ones.

Keith was born in Santa Barbara on December 24, 1939, to Robert and Naomi Berry. He attended Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1957. After high school he enlisted and served in the US Navy stationed at a Pearl Harbor submarine base. He subsequently returned home to work with his father in his home cleaning business.

Keith began his career in real estate in 1964, earning his license in 1970 and spent more than 50 years helping clients buy and sell homes in the Santa Barbara area. His career afforded him the ability to both spend time with his family and donate time and resources to multiple organizations in the community. Keith was passionate about supporting education and children through sports and local organizations.

Keith is survived by children Rob C. Berry (Yolanda), Suzanne M. Ilgun (Koral), Taylor C. Berry, Danielle B. Heimlicher (Dave), Christopher C. Berry (Jenny); grandchildren Caitlin, Morgan, Marley, Sophia and Nathan; his former wife Pamela Hall and girlfriend Joyce. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Bill as well as his wife Tina Craviotto Berry and son

Byron C. Berry.

A service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, January 28th, at Calvary Chapel (1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Suite 21, Santa Barbara, CA 93103). Masks will be required. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Bishop Diego High School or The Teddy Bear Foundation.