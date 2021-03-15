BERRY, William H.

Bill Berry was born to Robert and Naomi Berry in Santa Barbara California on October 8, 1942, and passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 23, 2021. Bill attended Franklin Elementary School, Santa Barbara Junior High School and Santa Barbara High School, graduating in 1961. Bill was the owner of Interscope Pools and retired late last year.

He is survived by his children Warren, Denise, Keith and Amber, as well as his brother Keith C. Berry.

A graveside burial service will be held at 2:00 pm on March 19, 2021 at the Goleta Cemetery.

Please remember Bill in your prayers.