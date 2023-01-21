BERTUZZI, Vincent Joseph

It is with much love and tremendous sorrow that we mourn the passing of Vincent Joseph Bertuzzi, on Monday, December 12, 2022. He went to be with the Lord at the young age of 54 after battling a long illness.

Vince was born on January 29, 1968, in Santa Barbara, CA and was raised in Goleta, CA. As a child, he enjoyed being part of the cub scouts and especially loved designing and building his own Pinewood Derby car. During his childhood, you would often find Vince helping his neighbors by walking their dogs, mowing their lawns or doing yard work for them. After graduating from Dos Pueblos High School in 1987, he moved to Arizona to attend Universal Technical Institute to continue his education and receive his automotive mechanic certification. After graduation, Vince moved back to Goleta “The Good Land” and was an ASE master mechanic for decades. He was the “go to guy” whenever there was a car in need of repair for family and friends.

Vince’s love for animals was apparent as he would spoil his cat and dogs with treats, car rides, and long walks on the bluffs. He was also an avid fisherman, and, on most weekends, you would find him out on his boat or recounting his many Halibut and Salmon expeditions in Alaska. Our family shared many wonderful fish fry dinners together thanks to his prowess with a rod and reel. In addition, his love of cooking brought him much joy in preparing favorite dishes such as our family’s traditional recipe gnocchi, prime rib, meatballs, deer burgers and antipasti, just to name a few. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast and would often be on his dirt bike off-roading or dressed in his full leathers, taking a ride up the coast. Vince’s love of travel took him to Baja California, Mexico for many fishing trips and to wrench for the Baja 1000, to dive and visit relatives in Australia, and to British Columbia, Canada to spend time with his extended family while hiking, fishing, golfing, relaxing in the natural hot springs, and picking wild berries to make fruit pies.

Vince was kind and caring to all he would meet and was always willing to help out. He worked hard and played hard, and he lived for the good times. We have many memories to keep us smiling.

Vince was preceded in death by his father, Mario G. Bertuzzi, his brother, Joseph A. Bertuzzi, and his stepfather, Robert A. Montgomery. He is survived by his mother, Mildred E. Bertuzzi, his 5 brothers and sisters, Reno (Kristy), Perry, Teresa, Bruno & Gina (Brian), as well as his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

At Vince’s request, we will have a private family service.

In lieu of flowers or a memorial donation, please spend a moment in nature while reflecting on your fondest

memory of Vince.

“We can shed tears that he is gone or smile because he lived.”