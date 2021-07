Beverley Best, 86, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2021 in Santa Barbara, California. A Santa Barbara native, she was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Valencia Silva and Joseph Silva, and by her two older sisters, Peggy Calhoun of Goleta and Gladys Dellomo of San Jose. Beverley is survived by her children, Catherine McGovern, Elizabeth McGovern, and Michael Best. Private burial.