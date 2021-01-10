Best wishes for Joe Biden

I didn’t vote for Joe Biden, but he will be my president, and I genuinely hope he does well.

I have conservative views, usually vote Republican, but I have voted for Democrats in the past. Unfortunately, the modern-day Democratic Party, in my opinion, offers little except the Robin Hood theme of “Take from the rich and give to the poor.” Democrats want to penalize success.

As a contrast, the Republican Party, although far from being void of political nonsense, offers many opportunities for people to better themselves and not be dependent on handouts.

I realize these are broad statements. But the bottom line is that I would prefer my children believe that individual work and effort are the keys to success and future happiness. Our government should provide opportunities, not an endless stream of welfare payments.

I hope that President Biden has the strength to not be overpowered by the progressive left. The opportunity is there for him to “operate in the middle” and concentrate on well-thought out ideas from both moderate Democrats and moderate Republicans.

If he can do this and get our “historically first” Vice President Kamala Harris (presently “way out there” on the left) to seriously work with him in this respect, the opportunity for a successful presidency will definitely be there.

It’s worth repeating. I didn’t vote for Joe Biden, but on Jan. 20, 2021, he will be my president. I want him to do well.

Sanderson M. Smith

Carpinteria