Bestsellers list

By THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending Jan. 2, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “THE VANISHING HALF” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead).

The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

2. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab. (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

3.“THE RETURN” by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central).

A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina where two women change his life.

4.“READY PLAYER TWO” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine).

In a sequel to “Ready Player One,” Wade Watts discovers a technological advancement and goes on a new quest.

5.“WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” by Delia Owens (Putnam).

In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

6.“ANXIOUS PEOPLE” by Fredrik Backman (Atria).

A failed bank robber holds a group of strangers hostage at an apartment open house.

7.“A TIME FOR MERCY” by John Grisham (Doubleday).

The third book in the “Jake Brigance” series. A 16-year-old is accused of killing a deputy in Clanton, Miss. in 1990.

8.“THE MYSTERY OF MRS. CHRISTIE” by Marie Benedict (Sourcebooks Landmark).

What might have happened during the 11 days in which a rising mystery author went missing in 1926.

9.“THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

10.“DEADLY CROSS” by James Patterson (Little, Brown).

The 28th book in the “Alex Cross” series. An investigation of a double homicide sends Alex Cross to Alabama.

NONFICTION

1.“A PROMISED LAND” by Barack Obama (Crown).

In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

2.“GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

3.“UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

4. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today. The author will speak Jan. 26 through an online program presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. See Wednesday’s News-Press for details.

5.“BECOMING” by Michelle Obama (Crown).

The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

6.“WORLD OF WONDERS” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil (Milkweed).

In a collection of essays, the poet celebrates various aspects of the natural world and its inhabitants.

7.“THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE” by Erik Larson (Crown).

An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

8.“BAG MAN” by Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz (Crown).

The MSNBC anchor gives an account of the 1973 investigation of then Vice President Spiro T. Agnew and its impact on politics and the media.

9.“BREATH” by James Nestor (Riverhead).

A re-examination of a basic biological function and a look at the science behind ancient breathing practices.

10. “HUMANS” by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin’s).

Photos and stories of people from more than 40 countries collected by the creator of “Humans of New York.”

Copyright 2021 by The New York Times Company.