BETKER, Carol James

Carol James Betker passed away in Santa Barbara, CA on Sunday June 21, 2020 after an extended illness. Carol was born to Carl and Marie Buffon Navaro in Cincinnati, OH on October 1st, 1934. She attended Withrow High School and the University of Cincinnati where she was a member of Tri Delta Sorority. In 1954 she married Jack Sidney James and they were relocated many times during Jack’s career with IBM. In 1970 Jack and Carol moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma where she was active in the Junior League, The American Heart Association, the Tulsa Opera and served as President of the Mental Heath Association of Tulsa. In 1984, Carol & Jack moved to Santa Barbara where she was active in the Music Academy of the West, served on the board of the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse and served as President of the Braille Institute Auxiliary. Jack passed away in 1994. Carol married Theodore Christian Lund Betker in 1996 and lived a wonderful second life together until 2016 when Ted passed away. Carol was very grateful to spend her final years at Casa Dorinda in Montecito, CA surrounded by her many wonderful friends. Carol is survived by her children; Todd and his wife Marissa, their children: Teddy and Katy James Beecherl and her husband Edward. Jacquelyn Martin and her children, Megan and Abby. Ted’s children; Steven, Julie, Lucia, David, Michael and Peter.

A celebration of life services will be held at Casa Dorinda sometime in the near future. Donations may be made to Casa Dorinda.