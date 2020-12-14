Better Together Fund Grant Program reopens for unincorporated areas

The Santa Barbara Foundation and Santa Barbara County announced that the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund Small Business Grant Program has opened a new round of grants for the unincorporated areas of the county.

The grant program is now open and the deadline for businesses to submit an application is Thursday, Dec. 31.

These grants are available to small businesses located in the unincorporated areas as they reopen and adapt to operating under proper public health guidelines due to COVID-19.

The county and the Santa Barbara Foundation partnership will support grants from the SBBT Fund of up to $7,500 per grant to qualifying small businesses. Grant awards are available to eligible businesses until funds have been depleted.

The SBBT Small Business Grant Program guidelines are available in English at SBFoundation.org/covid-19-business-community- resources/sbbt-small-business-grant-program-guidelines-sbc/, and in Spanish at SBFoundation.org/covid-19-business-community- resources/sbbt-small-business-grant-program-guidelines-sbc-spanish.

— Grayce McCormick