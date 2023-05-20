Beware of China’s plan for U.S.

COURTESY IMAGE

Justin Ruhge

The author lives in Lompoc.

An expanding Red Empire.

An American province of China.

China is the Red Army, and the Communist Party is its face.

What is President Joe Biden doing? He is senile, has no idea what he is doing and is told what to do by those behind the scenes. And they are told what to do by the Chinese operatives.

Who is the Biden we see today? He seldom showed himself during the election. Everything Mr. Biden and his associates have done since his election has been to harm the America we know.

Opening the borders lets in the Chinese-made drugs, and the illegal aliens are totally under the control of the drug cartels. The illegal aliens spread out across the country like tentacles and are undermining every area of the country.

The Chinese are practicing reverse opium wars on us as England did on them. The Chinese plan is to dope us to their submission. Their plan is under way right now.

Joe Biden is helping the Chinese make us their subjects and a client province with a well-paid Biden as their satrap or governor.

HOW DID THIS HAPPEN?

The Chinese Communist Party designed itself around the Russian 1950s Joseph Stalin’s iron-fist Communist Party.

All religion was out, and all efforts were made to prove that communism is the only way to live in this world and that capitalism is the curse of mankind.

Under the Chinese system, all of the past was eliminated, and all people and businesses are the property of the communist state of China. All were brainwashed to support and believe in this system only.

Like Russia, China’s plan was to dominate the whole free world.

From the Chinese perspective, the most evil country is the capitalist U.S.A. If China can control it, it can control the rest of the world. So China set out to do just that.

China has willing helpers with presidents — George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and now Joe Biden. American companies have turned over their production to Chinese sources and have become the vassals of China for their profits.

The approach is longtime Chinese: Ingratiate yourselves, befriend, then control. Like the mafia, there is no way out.

U.S. media are all kowtowing to Chinese wishes to operate in their country. The universities have been taken over by 400,000 students who are here to steal our technology and are, in fact, spies for China. They in turn control the views of the universities.

But the Chinese got a big surprise.

Donald Trump was elected president, and he knew just what China was up to and tried to turn things around in favor of the American citizens and against their agents in the Washington swamp.

China did “humor” President Donald Trump but had to stop him from imposing endless tariffs to balance the trade deficits between China and the U.S. The tariffs were having a negative effect on the Chinese economy. So out of the blue, one of the most despicable events happened: China unleashed on the world the COVID-19 virus.

For years, the American NIH director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, had been financing virus research in the Virology Institute in Wuhan, China. At some point, the Chinese Army took over and included it in its biological weapons research.

At some point, either the Chinese Army, or someone else, let the virus out of the lab. China closed down Wuhan and the rest of China to control the virus, but let it out to the rest of the world like a firehose and started the worldwide pandemic that has devastated the whole world except China.

But to their dismay, President Donald Trump closed the border to China to stop the flow into the U.S. He also instituted development and production of a serum to vaccinate the U.S. and end the U.S. pandemic while continuing to build a robust economy.

The Chinese could not stand for any more of President Trump’s success so they made every effort to replace him at the 2020 election by calling in all of their “chits” to build a U.S. program to defeat him. They pulled out all of the stops and promoted the election of their paid candidate, Joe Biden, even though they knew that he was probably senile.

Since President Biden has taken over from President Trump, in the past two years, the U.S. has been turned around by the Biden handlers, to redirect the U.S. economy to self-destruction in every area, and Joe Biden has become more senile.

To do this, the border was open, and nearly three million illegal aliens have come into the U.S. from all over the world, along with drugs and convicted perverts.

In short, every aspect of the “Biden agenda” is to diminish the U.S. and make it subservient to China.

We Americans need to wake up. They are really doing this to us before our closed eyes.