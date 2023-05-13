Beware of ESG

Instead of seeking profits for their shareholders, more then 500 companies have been coerced into the philosophy of ESG.

So what is ESG? it stands for environmental and social governance. It attempts to require business and investment companies to adhere to policies that promote these standards with regulations, with the motto that they do well by doing good.

So let’s examine what that means.

Environmentalism is a large umbrella covering many different areas. Concerning energy, it seeks to outlaw the petroleum industry, the oil and gas, diesel and natural gas that have made our country so prosperous. This God-given gift, stored under our land, is our greatest resource, sufficient for thousands of years. Through transporting it by pipeline, we were able to move it with minimal disturbance to the landscape and no emissions. But they aim to cancel the pipelines.

Our natural gas provides electricity with few emissions into our atmosphere. Catalytic converters have enabled our gas-powered engines to run pretty cleanly. Our nitrogen fertilizers are a petroleum product, as well as all the plastic endemic in our packaging and every manner of product in our marketplace.

Strategic oil reserves have been our savings account for the future, but now have been vastly depleted by selling them to China, our enemy. Instead, green energy is part of the ESG plan. Wind turbines, solar panels and electric batteries mostly come from China. The rare earth minerals come from poor countries like Africa, where they are mined even by children.

Within China, these “green energy” components are assembled by slave labor by Uighurs and political and religious prisoners, and when those devices wear out, they become hazardous waste, and our landfills are overflowing.

Some countries, in their attempt to achieve a perfect ESG rating, have accomplished it, to their own destruction. The Netherlands and Sri Lanka have great scores, but their agricultural industries have been destroyed as they’re no longer able to use chemical fertilizers and dairies are forced to go out of business.

The World Economic Forum is an advocate for ESG, asking us to give up our SUV’s and gasoline engines as they fly to Davos in their private jets. And as they tell us we should be eating insects instead of beef, do you think Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates are going to sit down at Davos and eat bugs instead of a steak?

The social part of ESG also has many facets, from the alphabet of “new genders” to attempts to once again separate us by skin colors. Probably there are only two genders from birth and the present contagion of misgenderism is a social construct meant to divide us.

That’s so far from the goal given us by Martin Luther King. He must be rolling over in his grave. The only purpose of all this is to so damage our youth so they doubt the reality of their own being.

And so, our nation, having lost our faith in our Creator, is susceptible to every crackpot scheme that comes along. An honest look at the history of socialist attempts to gain power, shows they destroy a country every time. By the way, ESG actually reduces stockholder returns by 70-90%.

Gretchen Kieding

Solvang