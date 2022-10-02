Beware the military industrial complex

WHITE HOUSE PHOTO

President Dwight Eisenhower

Just days before surrendering the presidency to JFK, Ike chose to warn us about the dangers of the military industrial complex that he had witnessed as commanding general of the U.S. military and as president of the U.S.A. for decades. Now we are seeing it coming to pass.

Although Afghanistan was a hopeless and unwinnable use of our military and tax dollars, it supported the MIC, and now that it is over and the military hardware has no place to go, we have a proxy war with Russia.

The billions of our tax dollars spent on weaponry for Ukraine is making the weapons industry our most profitable business while it fuels inflation and diverts money from other priorities.

Peace and prosperity will not come by bending to the will of the very threat we were warned about.

Rowland Lane Anderson

Santa Barbara

Editor’s note: Rowland Lane Anderson noted he’s a lifetime member of Veterans for Peace, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and Vietnam Veterans of America.