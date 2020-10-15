BEYOND/HELLO dispensary opens on upper State Street

BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara, a Jushi brand cannabis dispensary, has arrived in Santa Barbara.

The new dispensary officially opened Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a live mural creation throughout the afternoon, featuring artist Jona Cerwinske.

Located at 3516 State St., the flagship location in California offers a variety of products for Santa Barbara residents, including flower, edibles, cartridges, topicals, tinctures and pre-rolls, with extracts and gear available.

BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara is also kick starting with a promotion for 20% off select products. In addition, customers who walk in receive a golden ticket that will win them anywhere from $5 to $100 off.

Blythe Huestis is the VP of Customer Experience for Jushi and BEYOND / HELLO, and told the News-Press the company was built on two small words.

“Instead of having a transactional experience for our customers, we really want to go ‘beyond’ a ‘hello’ and start open and honest dialogue with the customers we see and the communities we serve,” she said. “We’ve really taken the time to analyze what the customers in this area are looking for, so we spent a lot of time curating the absolute best product selection.”

She added that she believes the products are reasonably priced, so that customers could come in and buy something for as little as $6.

BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara is the 11th store that has opened, but the first California location.

Out-of-state medical patients and seniors receive a 10% discount on products, and there is a specific recreational team on site to help recreational customers navigate the store.

“Ultimately, we think that the customer experience is above anything else,” Ms. Huestis said. “We want people to come in and really enjoy their experience.”

BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara operates seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, including medical patients, recreational and adult-use customers.

Merchandise and clothing are available for purchase, and online ordering is also an option for customers. The dispensary also has an on-site ATM.

To learn more about BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara or to browse its products, visit https://beyond-hello.com/california-dispensaries/santa-barbara/.

