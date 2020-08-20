Home Local Bicycling with deputies
Local

Bicycling with deputies

by Rafael Maldonado
0
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Deputies at the Isla Vista Foot Patrol Office have started bike rides with the local children and teenagers to connect with youth and foster relationships. The officers wanted a way for kids to get out and exercise safely amid COVID-19. Sunday’s News-Press will highlight these rides and what both the kids, and the officers, enjoy about them.

