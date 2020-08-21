Biden accepts nomination

Joe Biden accepted the presidential nomination as the Democratic Party wrapped up its first virtual national convention Thursday.

Mr. Biden spoke in the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., without the usual massive convention floor audience in front of him. It was a sign of the times during the COVID-19 pandemic, but made for an unusual situation for the moment that the former vice president and former U.S. senator has long sought.

Other speakers Thursday included candidates who ran against Mr. Biden for the Democratic nomination: Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City.

Next week it’s the Republicans’ turn as they nominate President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for re-election during the party’s national convention, based in Charlotte, N.C.

— Dave Mason