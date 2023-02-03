Biden adds Ventura County to disaster declaration area

President Joe Biden has extended his major disaster declaration to include Ventura County.

Issued after the recent storms, the declaration has covered Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The addition of Ventura County was pushed by U.S. Rep. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, over the past few weeks in the aftermath of heavy storms and flooding across the Central Coast.

President Biden’s approval of individual assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency allows Ventura County residents and business owners to apply directly for aid to cover home repairs, rent and temporary lodging, unemployment and child care expenses, and other incidentals related to flooding and storm damage.

In a news release, Rep. Carbajal said he has been urging President Biden and FEMA to remember Ventura County residents and to approve disaster aid to help them. He noted he has seen firsthand the devastation in the three counties he represents, which also include Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

“I encourage anyone affected by floods and stormwater in our region to go to DisasterAssistance.gov to learn more about filing a claim,” Rep. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, said.

Disaster-related assistance provided by FEMA can include:

— Rental payments for temporary housing for those whose homes are unlivable.

— Grants for home repairs and replacement of essential household items.

— Unemployment payments for workers who temporarily lost jobs because of the disaster and do not qualify for state benefits (self-employed).

— Low-interest loans to cover residential losses not fully compensated by insurance.

— Crisis counseling for those traumatized by the disaster.

— Advisory assistance for legal veterans’ benefits and social security matters.

Small Business Administration loans may also be available to individuals and businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property, inventory and supplies.

Individuals living in all three counties can find more information in English and Spanish at carbajal.house.gov/storm. Claims can be started at disasterassistance.gov.

