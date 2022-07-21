Biden approval rating hits new low, poll shows

COURTESY PHOTO

President Joe Biden

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE SENIOR REPORTER

(The Center Square) — President Joe Biden’s approval rating has hit another new low.

The Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday showed 60% of surveyed Americans disapprove of the job Mr. Biden is doing as president while only 31% approve, the lowest Quinnipiac has found since Mr.Biden took office.

“Two-thirds of Americans (67%) say the country is worse off today than it was a year ago, while 26% say the country is better off and 4% volunteer that it is the same,” Quinnipiac said.

Support varies by political affiliation, with 94% of Republicans and 67% of independents disapproving of Mr. Biden’s job as president while 71% of Democrats approve.

On several key issues, President Biden’s approval is also low. According to the survey, Mr. Biden has 36% approval on his handling of foreign policy and 28% approval on the economy. Other issues, like his COVID-19 response, are higher at 50% approval.

The poll reported that Republicans and Democrats are virtually tied for who should take control of Congress as the 2022 midterm elections draw nearer.

“Among registered voters, if the election were held today, 45% say they would want to see the Democratic Party win control of the United States House of Representatives, while 44 percent say the Republican Party, and 11% did not offer an opinion,” according to the poll. “Voters are evenly split on which party they would want to see win control of the United States Senate with 45% saying the Democratic Party, 45% saying the Republican Party, and 10% not offering an opinion.”

For the key Independents demographic, inflation is top of mind. The latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed prices topping 40-year highs.

“Asked to choose the most urgent issue facing the country today, inflation (34%) ranks first followed by gun violence (12%). No other issue reached double digits,” Quinnipiac said. “Among independents, inflation (41%) ranks first with no other issue reaching double digits.”

Casey Harper works at The Center Square’s Washington, D.C., bureau.