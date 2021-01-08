Biden certified as president-elect

COURTESY PHOTO

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, has called for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Joe Biden was certified as the president-elect by Congress early Thursday morning — hours after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol.

Congress rejected objections to Electoral College results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

And President Donald Trump Thursday conceded the election to the former vice president.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be inaugurated at noon Jan. 20.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” President Trump said in a statement issued through Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted,” he said. “While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, called for President Trump’s removal after the president urged his supporters to march to the Capitol. “I’m calling on @VP Pence to invoke the #25Amendment. @POTUS incited a violent attack on our Capitol rather than accept the results of the election. He is unfit to lead.”

To begin the process, Vice President Pence would need the support of the majority of the Cabinet members.

After rioters Wednesday stormed the Capitol, President Trump urged them to go home in a minute-long video, during which he repeated his allegations about election fraud.

