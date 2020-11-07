Biden declared winner

Joe Biden this morning was declared the winner of the presidential race.

National media outlets reported that the former Democratic vice president had more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed.

CBS, which (along with Reuters) has been more cautious than others in reporting the numbers, put Mr. Biden’s number at 279. The Associated Press said the number is 290.

AP reported Republican President Donald Trump had 214 votes.

Mr. Biden’s supporters were thrilled with this morning’s numbers, and celebrations were reported across the nation.

President Trump, meanwhile, refused to concede, and his legal challenges are continuing.

The election has historical significance. As vice president, Sen. Kamala Harris, the former California attorney general, will be the first woman and the first person of color to be vice president.

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The Associated Press and others reported that Joe Biden has been elected president.

President Donald Trump isn’t conceding, and his legal challenges are continuing.