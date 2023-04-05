Biden declares California a major disaster area

COURTESY PHOTO

President Joe Biden

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — California has been declared a “Major Disaster” area by President Biden.

The declaration comes as ongoing rain and extensive damage continues in the state that saw 47 counties in a “storm state of emergency.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom had requested the declaration in a March 28 letter, which highlighted the devastation in California’s Central Coast, Southern California, the San Joaquin Valley, Sierra Foothills and throughout the state.

“California continues to recover from multiple, consecutive disasters that warranted and received emergency declarations and major disaster declarations,” the request said. “Now, due to the damage caused by the Late Winter Storms…I am requesting a Major Disaster Declaration..”

The White House announcement means that the state can get continued support for its ongoing response and recovery efforts, with the state and local governments assuming all applicable non-federal shared costs as required by the Stafford Act.

“This declaration brings in more vital resources as we continue to work in lockstep with local, state and federal partners to support communities that have been turned upside down by these storms,” said Gov. Newsom.

Housing assistance, food aid, counseling, and medical and legal services will be made available to eligible Californians by the declaration.

“First responders and state personnel are on the ground in hard-hit regions across California to assist the ongoing response and recovery,” Gov. Newsom said. “We are committed to supporting our communities over the long haul and thank the Biden administration for their continued partnership.”

California Department of Social Services through its Rapid Response Fund will deploy disaster relief services to illegal immigrants and communities that are ineligible for FEMA individual assistance.

“Selected local partners will announce details once they receive their funding awards and can begin providing services,” a news release from the governor’s office stated.

The declaration facilitates the California National Guard and other state personnel in the mobilization of food, water, sandbags, cots and other commodities to areas in need; and the provision of equipment and personnel to assist in the fortification of levees, clearing of debris and snow from roadways, medical support at shelters, and staffing support for local assistance centers.

Business proprietors and residents in the named counties can begin applying for assistance by registering www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.