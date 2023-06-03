Biden destroys what he inherited

COURTESY PHOTO

President Joe Biden

If Joe Biden and his administration were actually trying to destroy this country, he would merely continue on the path that he has already chosen. Previously, the country enjoyed a closed border, low inflation, low interest rates and low crime.

In every case, he has willfully destroyed what he inherited.

He promised unity but now claims “white supremacy is the single most dangerous terrorist threat in our homeland.” In what better way could he divide our country than to call the 75 million who didn’t vote for him traitors? Our inner cities are suffering historic levels of violent crime due to lax district attorneys that billionaire George Soros financed.

President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was an unmitigated disaster that no sane person could defend, although he tried. His secretary of homeland security, Alejandro Mayorkas, continually claims that the border is closed, yet over 6 million illegals have invaded our country with no end in sight.

Our native-born Americans are being systematically replaced by immigrants — all presumably soon to be Biden voters. The millions of incoming poor will compete for limited federal and state support and jobs with poor Americans who are also in need.

Much worse than all of this, the president is a crook. Bank records show that the Biden family collected millions of dollars from China and Romania when Mr. Biden was vice president.

Nor has the graft stopped now that he’s the president. Millions more are coming in from Ukraine and other countries.

John Hammerel

Santa Barbara