Biden fails miserably

So U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal is complimenting President Joe Biden on his retreat from Afghanistan. (“More than 1,000 Americans Still in Afghanistan,” News Press, Aug. 26.)

As of this date, 13 service members killed, 6 wounded, $81 billion in equipment left behind. The army was pulled out before civilians. Thousands will be left behind.

Mr. Biden had six months to plan for this pull-out. He has failed miserably. Why weren’t Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, not planning a safe exit? Because they were busy pushing critical race theory down the throats of our soldiers.

Rep. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, has always been a follower. He keeps getting elected because he has a D in front of his name.

When will we ever get these incompetent and control freaks out?

Please, let’s start by recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 14.

Tony Krejdovsky

Goleta