Biden family enrichment plan explained

Purely Political, By James Buckley

If you only get your news from mainstream media outlets, you may not be up to date about how President Joe Biden and his family have amassed their multi-million-dollar fortunes, so I will break it down in simple terms.

If you are a loyal Democrat, the following information is something you, your spouse, close relatives and heirs may be able to take advantage of too,

You don’t need to have a coked-up crackhead son or addict daughter (Joe Biden has both) to develop a family financial enrichment plan of your own.

But what you do need is an immoral (or at least amoral) close family member willing to do the dirty work for you. In Joe Biden’s case, that is/was his crack-pipe-addled son, Hunter.

Additionally, what you also need is to be in a position of power or influence, preferably both. If that’s not the case, you’d have nothing to sell that those you’d be counting on to seed your efforts would want or need. Your “clients” and “business partners” would be sending money your way in exchange for access; access to someone powerful or influential enough to steer legislation, for example, in a positive direction for you.

Biden family members who’ve received funds from a convoluted amalgam of shell companies include Hunter Biden, James Biden (Joe Biden’s brother), Sara Jones Biden (James Biden’s wife), Hallie Biden (the late Beau Biden’s wife), Kathleen Buhle (Hunter Biden’s ex-wife), Melissa Cohen (Hunter’s current wife), and three children of the president’s son and the president’s brother.

The following is how the Biden family plan works, courtesy of U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer’s ongoing investigation into what he’s calling an “influence peddling” scheme.

Here’s how they did it, and how you can do it too!

1) Create a few “businesses” that can receive money from dubious sources without drawing attention to your family or any of your family members. These “businesses” will mostly be limited liability corporations (LLCs) with names that would not reveal their real purpose, which would be to “launder” money being siphoned off to various members of the Biden family.

The Bidens, for example, created more than 20 companies that received — as of this count — more than $10 million during the eight years of Joe Biden’s vice-presidency.

Beginning in 2009, Hunter Biden and partners Rob Walker and James Gilliar formed “companies” with names such as “Lion Hall Group LLC,” “Owasco P.C.”, “Robinson Walker, LLC,” “Skaneateles, LLC,” “Seneca Global Advisors, LLC,” “Rosemont Seneca Partners, LLC,” Hudson West III, LLC,” “CEFC Infrastructure Investment (U.S.) and others.

2) Create a position or “job” for your drug-addled offspring that will pay big bucks (the oil company Burisma in Ukraine shelled out $1 million a year for Hunter Biden who had no competence or experience in the field) to sit on its board of directors. Joe Biden was vice president at the time, and one of the roles assigned to him by President Barack Obama was as U.S. government overseer of relations with Ukraine. When a Ukraine prosecutor began to sniff out what seemed like corruption at Burisma, Joe Biden publicly threatened to withhold $1 billion that Congress had approved for Ukraine unless that prosecutor was removed.

Hunter made another million dollars “working” for a company controlled by Gabriel Popoviciu, the subject of a criminal probe and prosecution for corruption in Romania.

3) Space the payments out in order not to attract attention (though the $500,000-plus Hunter received from just one of the million-dollar deals was big enough to draw bank and IRS scrutiny).

To quote from the Oversight Committee’s text: “In some instances, Biden associates would receive significant deposits from foreign sources into their bank accounts and then transfer smaller, incremental payments to Biden bank accounts. These complicated and seemingly unnecessary financial transactions appear to be a concerted effort to conceal the source and total amount received from the foreign companies.”

The committee added that Chinese nationals and companies “with significant ties to Chinese intelligence and the Chinese Communist Party hid the source of the funds by layering domestic limited liability companies.”

Another deal featured a $24 million payout to “Hudson West V” (a Biden-connected LLC). Later, $5 million was transferred from CEFC (a Biden-controlled LLC) to “Hudson West III,” also controlled by Hunter and Chinese associates.

“The volume of evidence is clear,” suggests Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson during an interview on Fox Business Channel’s “Mornings with Maria.” Sen. Johnson adds that “it makes clear the corruption within these agencies, but it also makes clear the corruption of the mainstream media who will largely ignore and minimize it.”

It goes without saying (but I’m saying it nonetheless) that had anything even remotely like this kind of evident corruption been uncovered concerning Donald Trump or any member of his family (unfortunately for the media and late-night comics, President Trump has no dysfunctional family members to expose), this would be headlining newsrooms across the U.S. for weeks, perhaps months.

Another thing that goes without saying (but I’m saying it anyway), is a caveat: If you are setting up a family enrichment plan of your own similar to the Bidens’, be sure to register as a Democrat as soon as possible. Donating to a Democrat-backed movement or any number of Democrat groups or causes will help tremendously if you come under investigation or, most unlikely, are charged with an offense.

Even though you may be charged, not to worry: The case will be assigned to a Democrat judge who’ll go soft, and the mainstream media won’t cover it. Only Fox will, but who watches that anyway?

Let’s go, Brandon!

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident. He welcomes questions or comments at jimb@substack.com. Readers are invited to visit jimb.substack.com, where Jim’s Journals are on file. He also invites people to subscribe to Jim’s Journal.

