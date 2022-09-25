The continued duplicity of the administration and elitist left warrants further discussion on the ruination of the United States, especially our lack of sovereignty.

Isn’t it ironic how the topic of the southern border invasion has shifted from the insane masses of humanity illegally pouring into America to where to put them? For nearly two years, the Biden administration has unlocked the border gates and threw away the keys. Not once mind you, not once has our president of the United States gone to the border during his reign of insanity. His handlers know the crap storm that would erupt should a visit even come close to admitting there could be a problem.

The farce of calling Vice President Kamala Harris the border czar forced her to make one cursory visit to a quiet location devoid of people swimming across the river. It gave her bragging rights and the ability to say she went. This is an atrocity.

President Joe Biden blatantly labeled half the country as domestic terrorists and showed no shame for the insult. Therefore, as I’ve said before and I’ll continue to say it, the damage the Biden people have done to the American people is an impeachable offense, if not a treasonous one. He and all the rest who promulgate this nightmare are the real domestic terrorists. No country on this entire planet allows this kind of madness to happen.

We have videos. We have eyes. We are witnessing the chaos and Kamala Harris has the nerve to say with a straight face the border is secure. Are we the stupid ones?

Finally, even the media is being forced to report and admit that things aren’t going well down south. What Gov. Greg Abbott and Gov. Ron DeSantis are doing by shipping illegals to sanctuary cities should have started Jan. 21, 2020 — the day when Biden gave America away.

The sanctimonious sanctuary states are now crying foul? Are they that mentally ideologically touched claiming it’s illegal to be sending a handful of “illegal” immigrants to their open-armed states? Are they friggin’ serious? Gov. Gavin Newsom has had the doors to California wide open for years, and now he’s calling for an investigation into 50 migrants being sent to Martha’ Vineyard? California probably has 20 million! Talk about a mental “little person.”

And truth be told, Gov. Newsom doesn’t care one bit anyway. He’s ruined California, and he’s merely positioning himself with the hopes of picking up where President Biden leaves off. He wants to apply his warped thinking to destroy what little may be left of America after President Biden and Vice President Harris are given the boot.

Even his nonsensical idea of selling only electric cars by 2035 is just carbon gas. He can blather all he wants because he knows he won’t be around to make good on any of his bloviating silliness.

Another piece of work is Chicago’s mayor Lori Lightfoot — more like light headed.

While she’s grandstanding about a few illegals being brought to her city, a couple dozen of her constituents got shot during her whining. And she didn’t even have the guts to deal with the migrants. In typical liberal two-facedness she shipped them somewhere else. So much for Chicago having open arms. You don’t hear the screams about what she did should be a crime? Again, liberal privilege. But don’t be fooled, she loves it. It provides a much-needed distraction from all the devastation she’s wrought to “her” city. She’s another one I can’t believe hasn’t been run out of town with pitchforks and torches.

My God what does it take to get rid of the stupid?

How sweet and kind were the people of Martha’s Vineyard, hugging the migrants as they were voted, er, kicked off the island. Even some extra GoFundMe money was raised on their behalf to assuage the guilt of the poor islanders.

The crooked GoFundMe organization steals dollars away from American conservative victims, Canadian truckers and anyone who doesn’t enjoy liberal privilege but is happy to have it go to people who’ve broken our laws. Another batch of self-righteous liberal charlatans.

When a handful of invaders are dropped off at the border czar’s home in Washington, I feel that was very appropriate. She should’ve invited them in, made some tea and explained how things are going to go down. After all, she’s in charge.

After tea, she would smile sweetly, load them on another bus and say she is sending them someplace really nice. Then whisper to the driver to take them anywhere, just far away from her. Kamala rubs her hands together, cackles and says, “Problem solved.”

President Biden actually said, “We have a process in place to manage migrants at the border. We’re working to make sure it’s safe and orderly and humane.” Huh? Thousands sitting under bridges in 110-degree heat, kids being tossed over the wall, dead bodies littering the desert, fentanyl flooding in to kill your neighbors’ kid or even your own, mountains of trash creating an environmental nightmare, little boys and girls being used as sex slaves. Yeah, it’s orderly all right.

In 2019, President Donald Trump asked for $5.7 billion of funds for the wall, but Congress only gave $1.375 billion for border fencing projects. President Trump in total wanted over $8 billion, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi and company said they didn’t have the money.

Flash forward to 2022. Speaker Pelosi, the Democrats and even some Republicans miraculously found over $54 billion of our hard-earned money to send to Ukraine to protect their border. And I’m certain the money is being spent wisely, and there’s zero corruption. And of course, billions more for the climate “crisis” as well, which too won’t have any corruption, just like the pandemic money.

Who said money doesn’t grow on trees?

Joe Biden’s handlers are keeping their heads down, not making eye contact and ticking off the days to the midterms relying on election fraud, big tech and the biased media to make certain they’ll still hold power. They don’t care about the border now but will care even less when they know they’ll have two free years to raise havoc in the sandbox.

They’ll have full autonomy to unleash all their wrath and Make America Gross Always. We can’t let that happen.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.