Biden is ‘American Last’ president

After reading the letter “Biden leads coalition against Putin’s aggression” by Mr. (Robert) Baruch (News-Press, March 27), I say, take the blinders off.

Donald Trump was a strong “America First” president, and President Joe Biden is a weak “America Last” president.

Case in point: Under Mr. Trump, we had a secure southern border, America was energy-independent, the world including the Middle East was relatively peaceful (Abraham Accords), our enemies (China-Russia-Iran-N.Korea) were held at bay and the interests/safety of America came first.

Conversely, under President Biden, the open southern border is being over run (illegal-drugs-sex trafficking), our energy sector has been knee-capped, forcing us to beg for gas/oil from our enemies. Iran via a bad deal with President Biden will become a nuclear state and threaten Israel. North Korea is shooting off ballistic missiles.

And Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, and China will, sometime in the future, attack Taiwan.

Furthermore, as far as NATO, President Trump threatened to pull out of NATO as a leverage to get European nations to pay their 2% (of their gross domestic product), instead of making America pay for almost everything.

Finally, Mr. Trump believed in “ peace through strength.”

President Putin never invaded Ukraine during the Trump administration because President Trump said he would bomb Moscow if Mr. Putin did

On the other hand, Mr. Putin knew Biden was weak and hesitant, so he made his move.

As far as leading in Ukraine, Mr. Biden has been slow on sanctions and supplying weapons and aircraft.

In conclusion, the question of the day, will the slow, weak, incoherent actions of President Biden lead us into a nuclear World War III?

I pray not.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria