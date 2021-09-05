Biden is surrenderer-in-chief

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Carpinteria resident Diana Thorn is critical of President Joe Biden for the way he handled the evacuation of Afghanistan.

There is one basic truth regarding the U.S. military evacuation from Afghanistan. It was a disaster.

Yes, it was time to leave Afghanistan, but the way it was done was stupid, chaotic and dangerous. It was one of the most humiliating events in American history.

There needs to be an investigation concerning the evacuation. Where is Congress? Questions need to be asked.

Why weren’t Americans, Afghan allies and military equipment taken out first? Why was Bagram Air Base abandoned? Why were thousands of ISIS terrorists released from Bagram?

Why did we become partners with the Taliban, who have killed many Americans? Our military is the strongest in the world. Why was a list of Americans and Afghan allies given to the Taliban? (A kill list?)

Why was President Joe Biden stuck on an Aug. 31 pull out? Who will save the remaining Americans and allies? Why are Afghan refugees being evacuated before Americans? Were they vetted? Some who were evacuated were on the terrorists watch list.

Finally, now that the terrorists have been emboldened, will America be hit by another terrorist attack, similar to those on Sept. 11, 2001?

As an American citizen, I am outraged, frightened and saddened by the actions of President Biden and his cabinet. Heads must roll, including the president’s.

His unrealistic, boneheaded actions have put America and the world in much more danger.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria