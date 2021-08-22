Perhaps the most prescient warning of a Biden administration came from former President Barack Obama, who said, “Don’t underestimate Joe Biden’s ability to (expletive deleted) things up!”

Well, it didn’t take long for that truism to become evident to the entire world. Here is an abbreviated list of the ways President Biden is the “I” of the storm.

The most profound “I”? The newly created Islamic State of Afghanistan.

This watershed event will be considered one of the worst foreign policy disasters in the history of our country, and that is saying something. Obviously, President Biden had no coherent exit strategy. As late as last month, he said it was highly unlikely the Taliban would return to power in Afghanistan.

Analysts are rightly framing this as Mr. Biden’s Saigon/Tehran moment.

President Biden took the phrase “no person left behind” to a whole new level. Americans have been left behind to an uncertain fate as Mr. Biden will make no assurances to rescue them.

Our Afghan allies, left behind, will suffer the certain fate of death as we fail to expatriate them.

Billions of dollars in military equipment left behind will certainly be used against us, our friends, and allies.

Moreover, China will consider it has a green light to attack Taiwan because all the world knows for certain that Biden is an empty suit commander-in-chief.

Biden’s next “I”?

Inflation.

According to Americans for Tax Reform, in the past 12 months the following commodities have increased this much in price: gasoline, 45.1%; energy, 24.5%; bacon, 8.4%t; fresh fish and seafood, 6.4%; fresh whole milk, 7.5%; fresh fruits, 8.4%; major appliances, 13.7%; furniture and bedding, 8.6%; footwear, 6.5%; airfares, 24.6%; and various other commodities, which have collectively increased 9%.

Speaking of inflation, let’s discuss President Biden’s next “I.”

Insolvency via debt and deficits.

President Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi et. al want to add another $5 trillion in debt and deficits, which will result in a debt load nearly impossible to recover from.

When a country owes more than it produces, as measured by its debt to gross domestic production ratio, its days are numbered.

This is akin to you owing so much more on credit cards than you make in a year, you can’t even afford the minimum monthly payments! The combination of inflation and insolvency makes us weak with regard to our ability to meet our domestic obligations and our ability to upgrade our military assets, which sends another signal to our enemies.

Part and parcel of that debt is Mr. Biden’s next “I”: infrastructure.

The proposed infrastructure legislation will cost more than $1 trillion, but it includes less than 12% of what would normally be described as infrastructure projects. It is a boondoggle.

President Biden’s next “I” of the storm?

Invasion!

Do not call it immigration while some 200,000 people per month pour across our Southern border! How are we going to house, educate, and accommodate an extra 2 million people this year or any year for that matter?

Mr. Biden’s next “I” is an incoherent energy policy.

President Biden shut down various domestic oil operations and exploration in addition to the Canadian/American Keystone Pipeline simply to signal how green he is. But then he gives the green light for Vladmir Putin to build a pipeline in Europe, and he calls on OPEC to ramp up production to meet America’s need for more oil.

Mr. Biden’s final “I” of the storm?

Incumbency! Incumbents like Gov. Gavin Newsom, whom he wants to help survive the Sept. 14 recall with no regard to the destruction this tyrant has done to our state, and incumbents like U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, who continues to show fealty to a president who is clearly unfit to serve as he creates a whirlwind of destruction and failure here and abroad.

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.