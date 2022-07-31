Biden is the worst president

COURTESY PHOTO

President Joe Biden

As Patrick Henry said, “Should I keep back my opinions at such time, through fear of giving offense, I should consider myself as guilty of Treason towards my country and of an act of disloyalty toward the Majesty of Heaven, which I revere above all Earthly Kings.”

Never in the past 246 years of this country’s history have we had such an inept president as this 46th occupant (on a part-time basis) as Joe Biden. Note, I did not put the word “President” before his name. You have to prove YOU are worthy of this title, and what he has done or has NOT done, proves this point.

On Jan. 20, 2021 Joe Biden took over the duties of president. In less than a year as president, he is known locally and around the world as a bumbling leader.

Generally, when a story is written about a sitting president, we don’t hold the party affiliation as a top qualification. But when the voting public votes for their party rather than what is good for their country, the slow destruction makes it obvious that party affiliation over country seems to win out.

If you were to grade states by accomplishment, you would credit the governor, so these rules should apply to states that are deteriorating by their governor. If you’re seeing your governor making a difference for the better, then bravo! But when you see what was once a shining example that has deteriorated, look at who is running AND NOT governing your state.

These past 15 months have shown us how quickly your leaders can tear down not only your states but your country. And if you look at these leaders, and this word has been used loosely, you would discover destruction by Democratic leaders. Presidents and governors brag they are the blues states and have lined their pockets while “governing” and become rich! No mention of impeachment?

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc