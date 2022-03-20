Biden is wrong president at the wrong time

Hate the great destroyer has brought us to the verge of World War III.

Hate — unrestrained, unlimited, unreasonable, all-powerful — has given America an insipid, unqualified, cowering, joke of an administration to lead our country during this crisis.

They have not read or do understand history.

This is 1939 repeated. The world appeasement was in vogue until they could appease no longer, and we were in World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin is another Hitler. President Putin does not fear our president’s threats.

The United States has been fortunate throughout the history of America to have the right man in power in its time of need.

Washington to lead in the Revolutionary War.

Jefferson to face the problem with the Barbary Coast Pirates.

Lincoln during the Civil War.

Theodore Roosevelt, saying “Speak softly and carry a big stick”.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt to lead us in World War II.

John Kennedy during the Cuban missile crisis.

We are not so fortunate this time.

Hate the great destroyer may destroy us all.

God help us.

Ronald Mathews

Santa Barbara