Biden isn’t keeping America safe

It’s difficult to address the ongoing war in Ukraine in a timely fashion because of its fluid nature. And when you write a column five days out, by the time it’s in the paper, things likely have dramatically changed.

So let’s tackle what we’re faced with every single day right now.

The primary job of president of the United States is fairly basic: Keep America safe.

His official constitutional duties are as follows: (1) chief of state, (2) chief executive, (3) chief administrator, (4) chief diplomat, (5) commander-in-chief, (6) chief legislator, (7) political party chief and (8) chief citizen. Head of state refers to the president as the head of the government. He is the symbol of all the people.

As I’m writing this, my wife has President Joe Biden on TV in the other room giving his propaganda speech. I heard him say he calls it building a better America. So how many Americans today feel Joe Biden has been building a better America and is serving as the symbol of the American people?

Apparently about 60% don’t.

How many of you feel President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have your back and are trying everything they can to keep America safe? Again, apparently not too many because a recent poll had that same 60% plus those surveyed admit that if Donald Trump were still president, Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine.

The left, including the crazy “leaders” of Canada, believe calling someone a Trump supporter as a derogatory term is supposed to hurt. They still don’t get it. Millions upon millions of Americans wear it as a badge of honor.

I’ve said it before, it isn’t necessarily Donald Trump the man we wear that badge for, but the symbolism. Mr. Trump stood for making America his priority. Keep her citizens safe. Create jobs for Americans so people could prosper. Put all evil nations on notice if you step out of line; he would immediately let them know we’re still in charge. To ward off the socialist movement determined to spread its disease across America. To maintain our sovereignty by keeping our borders secure. Which should now include Canada because we don’t need any more San Francisco-like thinkers moving south any more than we need fentanyl moving north. Both can kill you.

Since Mr. Putin launched his invasion, the consequences of what President Biden did in his first 24 hours in office has come back to bite us big time. He destroyed our energy independence. And how ironic the very man, Mr. Putin, who the world really hates right now, is the same man Mr. Biden had begged to help bail him out of his energy blunder.

Mr. Trump made America self-sufficient, and overnight we went from a position of strength to depending on the very communist country the Democrats blame for all our ills. The same person President Biden and his backroom handlers claimed, without merit, Mr. Trump was in bed with, apparently President Biden has now found that bed. Shake your head in disbelief. A more irresponsible move by a president, who’s supposed to be the symbol of all the people, couldn’t have ever been made. I don’t think he mentioned that in his speech.

Let’s step out again on the limb of conspiracy. The gang who are pressuring the White House are extreme, extreme liberals who pretend they hate oil and the “climate crisis” it’s causing. With gas over $5 and heading higher, the mindset of this group has been searching for years for ways to get people out of cars in the name of all that’s good (of course they’re all still riding around in giant black SUV’s every day). These foolish, foolish people are too narrow minded to drill down and put themselves inside the cities and neighborhoods of those who barely survived two years of a pandemic and are now finding themselves unable to afford groceries because of President Biden’s self-inflicted insanely high inflation, compounded further by paying the exorbitant prices for fuel.

This incompetent line of thinking certainly isn’t keeping America safe, and Mr. Biden is not performing as the “symbol of all the people” as the job description of the president is defined. Even his whacko leftist crowd isn’t happy with him for trying to move a little to the middle. The mid-term writing is on the wall.

Strength. Power. Intelligence. Leadership. We used to have that, and it wasn’t that long ago. We’re stumbling. Canada, hopefully temporarily, became a dictatorship overnight, and because of that I for one don’t see why we should reward them the Keystone pipeline anytime soon. Of course, as a nation we suffer and it’s terrible so many lost their jobs, but once we start drilling again and rebuilding our oil output to make us self-reliant, those jobs will come back. And once we close down the southern border, we can create a powerful and strong border security force to keep us safe from the malevolent dangers entering our country untethered.

And for all of you with racist minds, I’m not talking about the families who we all hear are supposedly seeking a better life. No, we are going to be paying a huge price for the biggest, most dangerous blunder America has ever allowed to happen in modern history. We’re already seeing the effects of drugs, guns and human trafficking. What we don’t see are those murderous creatures who hate everything America stands for who have been given an E ticket to begin planning our downfall.

If we can survive President Biden, President Putin, terrorists, nuclear proliferation and the divisive plague permeating our landscape, hopefully we can find a real leader someday who will stand up for ALL the people. That he or she will perform their duties to keep America safe and stop this incessant nonsense we’re dealing with every day. At this point I would be happy to toss out the nomenclature of Democrats, Republicans and any other title and replace it as I’ve said before with a Common Sense Party. The sludge in the swamp has gotten so thick we need the mother of all honey pots to pump it out.

