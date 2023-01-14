Biden isn’t taking responsibility for border

COURTESY PHOTOS

If there was ever a better example of the term “gas lighting,” it was President Joe Biden’s word salad of garbage about the border.

I have never been more insulted in my life. Either President Biden is even dumber than I thought, or his handlers shoved words in his mouth hoping to try and fool us “stupid” Americans again, and Mr. Biden just didn’t know what he was saying.

Talk about someone coming late to the party, his own party. The pressure finally got to his people that he had to say something about the border nightmare.

Once again in typical liberal fashion, he takes no responsibility for the colossal disaster taking place. And once again, the fallback is to blame the “maga crowd” and extreme Republicans for the catastrophe, which is mind-blowing to say the least. I’m just surprised he didn’t add that anyone who cares about our country and doesn’t want open borders are racists. Oh wait, they have said that.

The man of gaffes, even when the words are written for him, still can’t get things right. President Biden said 20,000 pounds of fentanyl (Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 355 million lethal doses) was confiscated. Then the press preached to us how bad that is. Where the hell has he been? The blame of all the fentanyl flooding in, and the deaths thereof, is President Biden’s fault — and his fault alone!

President Joe Biden, left, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Suddenly two years later he wakes up and is shocked over something that’s been going on since he took the oath of office to protect the constitution and became commander-in-chief. It’s no surprise he didn’t have a clue how powerful the drug actually is. I’m sure he doesn’t know that a dozen eggs costs over $9 either. And former President Donald Trump was impeached over a phone call?

Nothing about President Biden’s vague admittance that there might/could be a problem on the border held any value. It accomplished nothing but toss more salt on the border’s wound.

I kept yelling at the TV, wondering who President Biden thinks he was even talking to. Telling the invaders, “Do not cross the border,” when not a single one of them was watching a TV. Though I suppose some could have watched on their free Obama/Biden iPhone, the phones President Biden was telling them to download an app to, an app to help with the processing of entering the United States.

Does he think the millions of souls huddled around fires and marching in the jungle, none of whom speak English, would have even cared what he was talking about? And just for giggles say they did. Would they respond by saying, “That sounds cool? I’ll just charge my phone under the bridge here somewhere and download my golden ticket into America. First, I’ll inform my Mexican guide, who I paid thousands of dollars to, and who raped my sister, I don’t need him anymore and I’d like a refund. President Biden said all I need is an app.”

What is it going to take to put a stop to this? Vice President Kamala Harris stands in the background, nodding her head, so no help there.

And honestly, I don’t have much faith in the new Congress either. I thought I had a pretty good understanding of politics, but these last two years only affirmed how naïve I really was. America is just as corrupt as all the other countries of the world. We just do it wearing sheep’s clothing.

While thousands have been arrested for attending, or not, the Jan. 6, 2021 rally, hundreds are still in prison, and so many lives were ruined to advance a political agenda. Yet millions of people continue to break our laws and get a pass. And we give them money for it.

The border hoax perpetrated by the Democrats and media is right up there with the climate hoax. Even to this day, we’re still being fed that these millions of immigrants, from around the world, are seeking asylum. Stop it already. How about giving those arrested by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi the chance to seek asylum from the government that is supposed to protect THEIR civil rights?

President Biden made an appearance to a sanitized El Paso, “See I visited the border. So come on man, stop bugging me about it. It looked great.” Then he continued on his way to visit one of our enemies, Mexico, and its spineless president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. After all, the thousands of people dying on both sides of the border are not nearly as important as discussing the planet undergoing normal climate cycles.

Mexico is a free-for-all. Everyone and everything there is corrupt, not unlike the direction our own country is going. But as the Democrats will undoubtedly continue to try to take our guns away, the Mexican terrorists are almost better armed than our own military, and the terrorists love to see that happen. We made them billionaires, and they have the ability to purchase anything they want. We defended America going after terrorists who killed our citizens.

As Gov. Abbott of Texas is advocating, we need to label the Mexican cartels for what they are, terrorists. Then we need to go on the offensive. Right now we’re a bunch of wussies letting criminals dictate to us. You think any other country in the world would put up with stuff?

I’ll keep repeating and writing about this atrocity until it ends. I just don’t get why it continues to be allowed. It’s beyond belief and a slow death for America.

As we focus more on there being too much snow, rain or heat, Mexico is in a war with itself, and Mexico is bringing it to a border near you.

We have no real friends. England has gone completely woke. Europe is just as bad. Israel is our buddy, but how does Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deal with Bumbling Biden?

Our military is focused on equity and transitioning while our enemies are building theirs up and become further dedicated to how effectively they can destroy us.

We really have become a laughing stock the world over. For those of us who want to reverse this terrifying reality, we can’t scream loud enough from under the cone of silence.