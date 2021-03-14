Biden opens unsafe entry into America

This state is soon expected to provide assistance, meals, jobs, medical care and living expenses for a hoard of freeloading immigrants who may be infected with COVID or any other disease or affliction that can overwhelm existing services and put entire communities in a severe position for a long time.

This is being done by a president, who it seems has flipped his lid and opened a stupid unsafe entry into this country for anybody of any age or extraction or business (even terrorists) and drugs and sex traffickers making a fortune by stepping across a mythical line.

I am against providing anything to this class of immigrants as it’s a sure way to bankrupt a community or state.

I suggest that communities worst affected contract with a transportation company to transfer this hoard to where they will be welcomed and can live comfortably forever more: Sacramento and Washington, D.C. Send the bill to Joe Biden.

Ted Solomon

Santa Barbara