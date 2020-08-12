Biden picks Harris for running mate

Joe Biden has picked U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, as his running mate.

On Tuesday, the former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee for president announced his choice of Sen. Harris, the former California attorney general who challenged him for the nomination.

The announcement marks the fourth time a woman has been on a major party ticket. The others were Geraldine Ferraro, the running mate for Democratic candidate and former vice president Walter Mondale in 1984; Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, the running mate for U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in 2008; and Democratic candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost in 2016 to Republican President Donald Trump.

Sen. Harris, the daughter of Indian and Jamacian immigrants, is the first black and Asian-American woman to be chosen.

The Democratic National Convention is set for Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee.

The Republic National Convention, during which President Trump will be nominated for re-election, is set for Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, N.C.

— Dave Mason