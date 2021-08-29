Biden puts Americans, Afghans in danger

What we’re seeing unfold in Afghanistan is a national disgrace.

What we’re also seeing is a career politician rising to the level of his incompetence, unable to make intelligent and unbiased decisions.

President Joe Biden’s surrender is one thing, but his withdrawal decisions have put Americans and Afghans in danger. Why should our military risk their lives if the president surrenders?

President Biden has been in politics for more than 47 years and should have listened to his advisers. Don’t pull out the military before the civilians, don’t close the Air Force base, etc.

Tuesday is the deadline that Biden gave to have all of our military out. We will be leaving Americans behind. This is unbelievable!

The elections of 2022 and 2024 can’t come soon enough!

Dennis Smith

Ventura