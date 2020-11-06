Biden still leading in presidential race



Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading in the presidential race against incumbent President Donald Trump.

As of Thursday night, Mr. Biden had received 253 electoral votes, according to Reuters, compared to Mr. Trump’s 214.

The Associated Press’ map shows Mr. Biden with 264 votes as the AP has already called Arizona for the former vice president. However, a reporting error from Wednesday claiming that 98% of Arizona’s votes had been counted was later shown to be incorrect, throwing the state’s status into question.

As of 5:50 p.m. PST Thursday, Reuters had Mr. Biden ahead in Arizona with a lead of two percentage points and 88% of votes counted.

Nevada is also a close race with Mr. Biden leading by .9% with 89% of the vote counted.

Mr. Trump’s advantageous spread in Georgia has closed dramatically to the point where he and Mr. Biden were practically neck and neck. With 99% of the votes counted, Mr. Trump has 49.4% while Mr. Biden is only a tenth of a percentage point behind him at 49.3%.

The president currently holds a more comfortable lead in North Carolina, holding 50% of the vote compared to Mr. Biden’s 48.6% with 99% of the votes counted.

Pennsylvania is currently leaning in President Trump’s favor by .7%, with 94% of the state’s votes counted, and is also one of a number of states in which the president’s campaign has filed lawsuits.

According to Reuters, the president’s campaign lost court rulings in Georgia and Michigan. The campaign alleged in the Georgia case that 53 late-arriving ballots were mixed with on-time ballots and in the Michigan case requested that votes stop being counted until Republican poll watchers were granted “meaningful access” to watch the votes get tabulated.

