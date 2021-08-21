Biden stresses priority of evacuating Americans from Afghanistan

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

“Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home,” President Joe Biden said Friday about evacuations in Afghanistan.

Evacuations continued Friday in Afghanistan.

And President Joe Biden promised to evacuate any American who wants to leave the nation, which remains in turmoil after the Taliban takeover.

Videos have shown gunfire outside the Kabul airport, where there have been stampedes of Afghans desperate to enter the gates and leave their country.

On Friday, President Biden said 13,000 people had been rescued by the U.S. during “one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history.”

He said the priority was to evacuate U.S. citizens. “Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home.”

But President Biden, who described the evacuation mission as “dangerous,” also said America would evacuate the 50,000 to 65,000 Afghan allies hoping to leave.

Also on Friday, President Biden and the Pentagon disagreed about al-Qaeda. President Biden said the U.S. had gotten rid of the terrorist organization in Afghanistan after it killed al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, in 2011 in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

A few hours after the president’s remarks, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said al-Qaeda and ISIS are present in Afghanistan, but not to a level that they pose a threat to the U.S.

Al-Qaeda was the terrorist group that attacked the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001.

On Thursday, the White House reported President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Afghanistan. The two will participate in next week’s virtual G7 meeting, where the conversation will focus on Afghanistan.

